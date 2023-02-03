Pamela Anderson defends previous controversial #MeToo comments: “It takes two to tango”









Following the accusations that Pamela Anderson made in her new book, Love, Pamela, claiming that Tim Allen flashed her and Sylvester Stallone “offered [her] a condo and a Porsche to be his ‘No. 1 girl,” the actor has shared more thoughts on the #MeToo movement.

In 2017, the actor received backlash over her comments on the #MeToo movement, appearing to victim-blame survivors of sexual assault. She told Today: “It was common knowledge that certain producers or certain people in Hollywood are people to avoid, privately. You know what you’re getting into if you’re going into a hotel room alone.”

However, in a recent interview with Ronan Farrow for Interview Magazine, Anderson claimed: “I could even take it a step further.” She continued, “My mother would tell me – and I think this is the kind of feminism I grew up with – it takes two to tango”. The actor’s controversial comments didn’t end there, either. She explained: “Believe me, I’ve been in many situations where it’s like, ‘Come in here little girl, sit on the bed’. But my mom would say, ‘If someone answers the door in a hotel robe and you’re going for an interview, don’t go in. But if you do go in, get the job.'”

The actor continued: “That’s a horrible thing to say, but that’s how I was. I skated on the edges of destruction, I just had this sense of value and self-worth. But I think a lot of people don’t have that, or they weren’t taught that. Thank god for the #MeToo movement because things have changed, and people are much more careful and respectful.”

Anderson’s new memoir, Love, Pamela, and Netflix documentary, Pamela, A Love Story, both address sexual harassment and assault, with Anderson openly discussing her experiences. Since she made the claims against Allen and Stallone, the pair have denied the accusations. Ryan White, director of Pamela, A Love Story, stated, “I totally believe Pamela because I think she’s always honest in everything — about her own shortcomings, but also about other people’s.”