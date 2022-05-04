Pale Waves share release details for new single ‘LIES’









After confirming on New Year’s Eve that their third studio album would be arriving in 2022, Pale Waves have now announced their first single of the year, ‘LIES’.

The Manchester band confirmed last year that they had finished recording their third studio album, which will follow on from 2021’s Who Am I?.

Frontwoman Heather Baron-Gracie and the band subsequently debuted an unreleased track called ‘Jealousy’ on their UK headline tour in February. Baron-Gracie told fans at the time that a new single would arrive in the coming few weeks. However, the track never surfaced for undisclosed reasons.

News has now come in that Pale Waves will be releasing the new track, titled ‘LIES’, on May 9th. You can sign up on the group’s official webpage here for further information.

The new track was announced last week with two preview teasers on their TikTok page. “You called it love but it never had a feeling/ Ripped out my heart and left it bleeding,” frontwoman Baron-Gracie can be heard singing in the cut from ‘LIES’.

In another recent TikTok upload, Baron-Gracie explained how she’d experienced “writer’s block” while Pale Waves were recording their third studio LP. “[I] ended up writing a whole song about Otis and Maeve from Sex Education because I was so invested,” she explained.

The singer first spoke about the song last November and said that it “ended up on album 3”.

The band originally hinted at the third album last September as they announced that they were back in the studio and shared some behind-the-scenes photos. One of the photos showed a notebook that included some potential lyrics: “Fragile as a feather, can’t afford to break. As I’m getting older, fear I’ll make the same mistakes. Broken around the edges.”

The Manchester band are set to embark on a run of festival dates this summer, with performances booked at Reading and Leeds festivals and Community Festival in London’s Finsbury Park.