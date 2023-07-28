Paddy Considine’s favourite songs:









Bursting onto the scene in 1999 with a gripping performance in Shane Meadows‘ Room for Romeo Brass, Paddy Considine has since earned a reputation as one of Britain’s finest actors. His portrayals of authentic, complex characters in films such as Dead Man’s Shoes and The Death of Stalin have cemented his status as a leading light of British cinema. With his directorial debut, the bleak yet powerful Tyrannosaur, Considine further demonstrated his versatility and artistic vision.

Considine’s body of work spans an impressive range of genres and collaborators. From partnering with friend and director Shane Meadows in the brutal revenge drama Dead Man’s Shoes to sharing the screen with stalwarts like Gary Oldman and Steve Buscemi in Armando Iannucci’s The Death of Stalin, to leading the Game of Thrones prequel spin-off HBO’s House of the Dragon, he has proven time and again an incredible versatility.

Yet, Considine’s passion for the arts extends beyond acting and directing. In 2006, he founded Riding the Low, the indie rock outfit that was inspired by a chance encounter watching American rockers Guided by Voices. Forging a distinct sound that’s just as raw and honest as his on-screen performances, the band has released three albums and is another testament to Considine’s creative prowess and deep-rooted love for music.

In an interview with Fred Perry, Considine revealed a trove of favourite tunes which not only reflect his personal taste but also provide a soundtrack to various stages of his life. For instance, ‘Friends’ by Adam & The Ants was the first track he played on repeat, while the Sex Pistols’ ‘Silly Thing’ defines his teenage years. On his love for punk, Considine confirmed that it “empowered kids like me to get off their arses” and “removed the elitism out of music.”

Moreover, Considine’s choice of Sparklehorse’s album Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot as the one record he would keep forever speaks volumes about his particularly niche musical inclinations. With its poignant lyrics, David Bowie’s ‘Time’ has left a lasting impact, and Madness’ ‘The Prince’ never fails to get him on the dance floor. Interestingly, ELO’s ‘Wild West Hero’ is a song he admires so much he wishes he had written it himself.

In a more unexpected vein, Considine confessed that ‘Criticise’ by Alexander O’Neal was a track some might find surprising. The Hives’ ‘Try It Again’ is his go-to track when he feels like turning the volume up, while Ultravox’s ‘Vienna’ was cited as the perfect tune to wind down an all-nighter. Even as he cherishes these classics, Considine stays tuned to contemporary music, as evidenced by his current modern favourite: Illuminati Hotties’ ‘Melatonezone’.

Fans who may want to sample Considine’s musical talents themselves should stay tuned for the upcoming gigs Riding the Low. Imminent performances will see them at Hardwick Festival on 19th August, the Deaf Institute in Manchester on 23rd September, and The Welly in Hull on 11th November.

Paddy Considine’s favourite songs:

‘Friends’ – Adam & The Ants

‘Silly Thing’ – Sex Pistols

‘Vivadixiesubmarinetransmissionplot’ – Sparklehorse

‘Time’ – David Bowie

‘The Prince’ – Madness

‘Wild West Hero’ – ELO

‘Try It Again’ – The Hives

‘Criticise’ – Alexander O’Neal

‘Vienna’ – Ultravox

‘Melatonezone’ – Illuminati Hotties