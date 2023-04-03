‘Paddington 3’ to begin filming in July









A third film in the successful Paddington series will start production on July 24th, 2023, with the new movie titled Paddington In Peru.

Plot details regarding the new film are few and far between, but we can deduce from the movie’s title that the marmalade-eating British bear will be heading back to his roots in Peru for the third film in the series. Helmed by Dougal Wilson, who will be making his feature debut, the script for the new film will be written by Mark Burton, Jon Foster and James Lamont.

Meanwhile, whilst Ben Whishaw is expected to return to voice the iconic title character, there has been no confirmation as of yet.

The Paddington Twitter account has been very active of late, with one tweet directly calling out the beloved actor Florence Pugh, with many theorising that the star could therefore collaborate with the animated bear in the near future.

A critical and commercial hit, Paddington 2 starred the likes of Hugh Grant, Hugh Bonneville, Jim Broadbent, Sally Hawkins, Ben Whishaw and the recent Oscar nominee Brendan Gleeson. Reuniting the title character with his Aunt Lucy, the story follows Paddington’s journey to securing her a 100th birthday present.

Oh dear, it’s not so easy typing with my nose @Florence_Pugh — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) March 28, 2023

See more I must write to Aunt Lucy to tell her the good news #Paddington3 — Paddington (@paddingtonbear) April 3, 2023