Pa Salieu shares new release 'Afrikan Rebel'







It's been a while since we've caught up with Coventry's favourite son Pa Salieu. The last time we checked in with the experimental rapper was a few months ago when he released the single 'Slidin' featuring Slowthai. Now, the artist has released a new three-track release entitled Afrikan Rebel.

“Fundamentally Afrikan Rebel is about being proud and loud about where you come from in,” Salieu explains. “For me that is Africa. Growing up in the UK especially having spent my early years in Gambia wasn’t always easy being black and especially not black African with an African accent, but I have always been taught to be proud of who I am and have never shied away from that fact for better or for worse.”

“I see the word ‘Rebel’ only in the most positive sense. Those figures through history that have fought against the odds to stand up for what they believe in have always intrigued and inspired me. ‘Rebel’ is a mindset that helps keep me strong and I hope I can encourage others to be vocal about their beliefs and stand up for what they feel is right.”

Adding: “My Afrikan Rebel series is a movement which I hope can allow me to connect with others with a similar mindset and gives a platform for me to experiment with influences and inspirations from my culture and others from the great continent of Africa.”

The new mini-EP features collaborations with Nigerian musicians Tay Iwar, Zlatan, and Obongjayar. Salieu has been on a hot streak since his debut mixtape Send Them To Coventry dropped a year ago. He’s won the BBC Sound of 2021 awarded to the young musician setting the standard for new music, and Afrikan Rebel is keeping Salieu at the forefront of hip hop.

Check out Afrikan Rebel down below.

