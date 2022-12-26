Ozzy Osbourne's hilarious love of chicken curry









If you’re bored while visiting your relatives this holiday season, do yourself a favour and google “Ozzy Osbourne Curry”. For a fam notorious for his intake, the one thing that the Black Sabbath frontman might have been taking in the most over the years is the signature spicy Indian dish.

If you’ve managed to get your hands on the obscure early 1980s cookbook Rock’ N’ Roll Cuisine, you’ll know that Osbourne’s dedication to curry has been an ongoing concern. The cookbook has something for everyone, including a killer wassail recipe from fellow Black Sabbath singer Ronnie James Dio, but Osbourne’s contribution is a version of chicken curry that is sure to kill at your next dinner party.

In fact, Osbourne’s love for curry was so intense that he managed to befuddle the workers at London’s C branch of the Cipriani S.A. line of restaurants. The restaurant that Osbourne patronised with his wife Sharon and fellow X Factor judge Louis Walsh in 2013 informed the rock star that they didn’t have curry on the menu.

“Ozzy was completely unfazed by the situation and insisted he was in the mood for a curry,” a source reported to Business Standard News. “Sharon and Walsh kept telling him he should just have a nice bowl of pasta or something, but he wouldn’t budge.”

“He wanted a curry, and as far as he was concerned, that was the end of it,” the source added. “Obviously, staff were keen to keep their high-profile guests happy, so waiters were dispatched to a nearby curry house in Mayfair, and a takeaway was ordered for Ozzy.”

The staff at Cipriani managed to get their hands on someone else’s curry, put it on their own plates, and served Osbourne his much-sought-after dish of curry. Osbourne is well-known for his somewhat bizarre habits, but ordering Indian food at an Italian restaurant is one of the sillier. Since Osbourne has a chequered history with animals, it’s probably best that the staff just accommodate him.

