Ozzy Osbourne is waiting for neck surgery: "I can’t walk properly these days"









Ozzy Osbourne has had several near-death experiences but the one that is most talked about is his accident on a quad bike that happened in 2003. According to the icon, the lingering consequences of the accident have continued to bother him which is why he is currently waiting for neck surgery to relieve the pain.

“I’m just waiting on some more surgery on my neck,” he said while talking about his current experiences with pain management and the treatment that has been proposed. “I can’t walk properly these days. I have physical therapy every morning. I am somewhat better, but nowhere near as much as I want to be to go back on the road.”

Addressing the situation and his current health condition, Osbourne admitted that he is not afraid to confront his mortality at the right time and he is proud of the fact that he has made it this far despite all the near-death experiences. He added: “At fucking 73, I’ve done pretty well. I don’t plan on going anywhere, but my time’s going to come.”

Recently, Osbourne had another health scare when he was diagnosed with Covid-19. Before he caught the virus, the icon had claimed that it would be very difficult for him to endure it because he already had respiratory problems such as emphysema. Thankfully, his family later provided updates about his improving health.

“I’ll never forget this trip,” Osbourne once said, while talking about the quad bike accident years ago. “I nearly killed myself. I feel like I’ve been chopped in the neck by fucking Bruce Lee. I’m going home with eight broken ribs, a broken neck, a smashed collar bone. But it was alright, I’ll come back again.”

