Watch the moment Paul McCartney meets Ozzy Osbourne for the first time









You’d expect massive artists such as Paul McCartney and Ozzy Osbourne to have crossed paths once or twice during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s, but both had been in the business for years before they eventually met in the early 2000s.

One would imagine that Ozzy Osbourne, having managed to create one of the most foundationally strong legends in the history of contemporary music, would not find himself tongue-tied or starstruck very often. But that’s exactly what happened when he met one of his musical idols, the legendary Beatle, Paul McCartney.

The moment began when a stumbling Ozzy was in the studio. He gets wind of The Beatle lurking around the halls and makes his move. But, in fact, the story started a little earlier in the day as Ozzy had asked McCartney to play bass on his track.

“Meeting Paul McCartney was fucking phenomenal,” Osbourne told Heat. “I was in the studio at the same time as him and tried to get him to play bass on one of my songs. But he said he couldn’t improve on the bassline that was there. I said, ‘Are you kidding? You could piss on the record and I’d make it my life’.”

That’s pretty much where the footage picks up and sees Macca and Ozzy start swapping stories and Ozzy in particular gushing about The Beatles and the effect they had on his life. For a man who has spent much of his life either enjoying or enduring darkness, it feels a little jarring to see his face light up like a small child—but that’s exactly what he is in this moment. He’s not Ozzy Osbourne, not the lead singer of Black Sabbath, not the founding father of Heavy Metal, nor The Prince of Darkness, this is purely John Michael Osbourne meeting his idol.

It’s a touching moment between two legends and is certainly worth a watch if only to feel better about the next time you get starstruck when talking to your own musical idol. At least the Prince of Darkness can get tongue-tied too.