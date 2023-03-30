Ozzy Osbourne’s live comeback is confirmed









Sharon Osbourne has now confirmed that her husband, Ozzy Osbourne, will be making a live appearance at the Power Trip Festival, which will have its full lineup revealed soon. Sharon had been talking to Piers Morgan on his Uncensored show yesterday and noted that Ozzy is once again in good health.

“He’s good,” she said (via Louder Sound). “He’s doing so much better. I think I told you about it the other night, but now it’s been announced, we can talk about it. He’s doing a show on October 6th in America. It’s at the Coachella site. It’s gonna be a great show: Guns N’ Roses, Metallica, AC/DC, Ozzy…”

Earlier this year, Ozzy announced his retirement from touring, saying, “Never would I have imagined that my touring days would have ended this way. My team is currently coming up with ideas for where I will be able to perform without having to travel from city to city and country to country.”

He added, “I want to thank my family, my band, my crew, my longtime friends, Judas Priest, and of course, my fans for their endless dedication, loyalty, and support, and for giving me the life that I never ever dreamed I would have.” It looks now, though, that Ozzy will make his long-awaited return to the live stage at Power Trip.