Ozzy Osbourne’s daughter Aimée barely escapes studio fire









The daughter of Ozzy Osbourne – Aimée Osbourne – narrowly escaped a dangerous fire that broke out at a Hollywood recording studio where one person died. According to her mother Sharon Osbourne, Aimée (also known as ARO) was recording music with her producer when this deadly fire started spreading.

Providing further details about the disaster which claimed one life and could have led to more casualties, Sharon Osbourne wrote on Instagram: “They are the lucky two that made it out alive. It is utterly heartbreaking that someone lost their life today in this fire and we are sending our prayers to this person & their family.”

“What happened today was beyond horrific,” Sharon Osbourne added while calling for more regulations in these buildings. “I really hope moving forward that buildings like this are better regulated for fire safety. This building was a creative hub for music in Hollywood, a space that should have been regulated for fire code.”

According to the reports that have emerged, the building’s construction made it an even more challenging task for the firefighters who arrived at the scene. Rapper Maxxamillion revealed that the fire led to the destruction of his studio and resulted in the loss of all of his equipment which cost around $50,000.

“I opened the door, I saw smoke coming from across the hall,” he told reporters. “I immediately reached over to grab a jug of water. I threw it at the door, flames bursted. I tried to go back to my room and grab anything I could, but flames were everywhere, and we ran out the building, and that was it.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.