Watch Ozzy Osbourne star in a cult 1980s horror movie









Ozzy Osbourne has lived a life like no other. His rock and roll ways and partying lifestyle give even Keith Richards of The Rolling Stones a run for his money in the race for the wildest lifestyle. The frontman of Black Sabbath’s career reads like a work of fiction. Whether it be biting the head off a live bat, urinating on the Alamo or intaking a severe amount of cocaine and other substances, Osbourne has walked the walk as a rockstar, creating a mighty reputation that precedes even his music.

One highlight of Osbourne’s remarkable life remains his turn as a reality TV star in the iconic show The Osbournes, a project which showed a more candid and loving side to ‘The Prince of Darkness’. He’s also starred with his children, Jack and Kelly, in the cult show Ozzy & Jack’s World Detour, which only served to reinforce the belief that Ozzy is one of the most multi-faceted men in rock music.

Osbourne is so surprising that, in 1986, he made his long overdue foray into the film industry with a small role in the cult horror film Trick or Treat. In a stroke of genius, the musician was cast as a TV preacher and was able to sharply parody the side of American society that had vilified him for so long.

The plot follows the young metalhead Eddie who, after listening to a record by his dead idol and rockstar Sammi Curr, is haunted by his evil ghost. Interestingly, Curr’s songs in the film were written and performed by the real-life band Fastway, which featured ex-Motörhead guitarist Fast Eddie Clarke. KISS icon Gene Simmons also appears as a DJ wearing a cowboy hat in one of the decade’s strangest cameos.

However, Ozzy’s small role is the highlight of the movie. Portraying the fictional “evangelist and moral crusader” Reverend Aaron Gilstrom, he dons a tie and waistcoat with slicked back hair in one of the suavest looks we’ve ever seen him. The reverend appears as a guest on a chat show in which the discussion turns to “rock pornography”.

“I think [rock stars] are just out and out sick people!” he declares in a faux-sophisticated accent whilst struggling to conceal his thick West Midlands origins. “They’re trying to make everyone around them, who listens to their music, as sick as they are.”

Elsewhere, he mourns: “The good old simple love song… nowadays it’s just absolutely sick and bizarre, and I’m gonna do my utmost best to try and stop it.” Osbourne continues when looking at the camera: “These evil people have to be stopped”, he says before Sammi Curr swiftly electrocutes him in a dark twist.

