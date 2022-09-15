Ozzy Osbourne wants to continue touring despite health problems









There is an air of invincibility surrounding the one and only Ozzy Osbourne. The man has embraced so many scrapes and scares in the past that you can’t help but feel the good lord is keeping the Prince of Darkness with us to brighten up our dismal daily lives.

After the star closed the Commonwealth Games in his hometown of Birmingham last month. He has stated that he is determined that his first show in three years will be the start of many more to come.

Albeit he was indeed wearing a back brace as he performed, he is determined not to let his batch of health besetment stop him from taking to the stage. The former Black Sabbath man has said, “It’s where I belong.”

He told People magazine: “The relationship I have with my audience is the biggest love affair of my life.” And despite the “nightmare” of Parkinson’s he is vying to continue that affair all the same.

As he boldly continued: “That’s the only thing that reminds me I’m getting older: things going wrong and not working anymore. But I still feel young at heart.”

With that in mind, retaining his trademark humour, Ozzy said that he is “determined to get back on stage even if I have to be nailed to a board and wheeled on.” Never one to pass up a grand conclusion, he stated, “survival is my legacy”.

