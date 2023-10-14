Owen Wilson names his favourite Wes Anderson movie









There are countless reasons why the American filmmaker Wes Anderson is so adored across the world by directors and movie fans alike. Rubbing shoulders with such other contemporary independent pioneers as Sofia Coppola, Greta Gerwig and Noah Baumbach, Anderson’s iconic style has come to define the defiant creativity of underground American cinema.

As well as his perfectly symmetrical cinematography and vibrant use of colour, Anderson is also beloved for his use of returning cast members, creating a small family of acting talent that impresses film after film. Whilst some stars come and go, the likes of Bill Murray, Owen Wilson, Tilda Swinton, Edward Norton, Jason Schwartzman, Adrien Brody and Anjelica Huston.

Such began way back in 1996 with Anderson’s feature film debut, Bottle Rocket. Starring Owen Wilson and his brother Luke, the movie announced Anderson’s style with vim and vigour, telling the story of a trio of plucky friends who attempt to pull off a robbery, only for the whole plan to blow up in their face.

Appearing in seven out of ten of Anderson’s movies, Wilson is in the perfect position to discuss the greatest films from the director’s filmography.

Wilson told Wired about his favourite films from the director: “I guess my favourite. I mean, I always have a soft spot for Bottle Rocket — the first one — but then Darjeeling Limited. I think the story kind of about three brothers was something that, of course, I can relate to. And, I just love being in India”.

Although the 2007 film The Darjeeling Limited is popularly known to be one of Anderson’s worst movies, it is unsurprising that Wilson chose the flick as his favourite. Telling the story of three brothers who travel across India by train in an attempt to bond with each other following the death of their father, The Darjeeling Limited saw Wilson collaborate with Adrien Brody and Jason Schwartzman.

One of three brothers himself, it’s no surprise why the film resonated with Wilson. Whilst Owen is the most well-known of the trio, his brother Luke has appeared in a number of Anderson flicks, including The Royal Tenenbaums and Rushmore. Meanwhile, their brother Andrew is also an actor, having appeared in such movies as the Mike Judge comedy Idiocracy and Drew Barrymore’s 2009 film Whip It.

Check out the trailer for Owen Wilson’s favourite Wes Anderson movie, The Darjeeling Limited, below.