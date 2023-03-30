Owen Wilson had his Rolling Stones backstage pass revoked









In 1980, Owen Wilson saw The Rolling Stones perform at his first-ever concert. Therefore, he was delighted to receive an all-access backstage pass a few decades later, indefinitely valid at any of the bands’ shows.

Unfortunately, the actor got his pass revoked after just one show, which he explained to James Cordon and Jeff Goldblum on The Late Late Show. He shared, “I went to see the Rolling Stones in Argentina, and I was kinda friendly with some of the band, and my friend was really good friends with Mick Jagger. And we got these special laminates, kind of all-access, that were good for the rest of your life.”

However, Wilson got a little too big for his boots when he decided to test how “all-access” the pass actually was. “I’m gonna walk over here and see if anybody stops me,” he recalled. After security let him roam freely around the venue, he “ended up right at this place where [he] could look over and see Mick Jagger on the stage.”

“Then all of a sudden, he bolts, during ‘Jumpin’ Jack Flash’, and comes running down, and it turns out where I was was part of the stage a little bit, so I just sort of froze and tried to be inconspicuous… And then someone came running over, [screaming], ‘Get out of here! Move! You’re not supposed to be here!'”

Sadly, that marked the end of Owen’s tenure as a Rolling Stones ‘AAA’ backstage pass owner. “I go to bed that night still thinking, ‘Oh my gosh, that was kind of a gnarly experience.’ And then I get a call the next morning from Mick’s security team: ‘Do you have that laminate?’ ‘Yes, I still have it.’ ‘Okay, we’re gonna come over and pick it up…’ I get it – he has a show to do, he doesn’t need some bozo just cruising around, distracting him.”

