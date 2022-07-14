Owen Wilson names his five favourite films of all time









Owen Wilson has worked with multiple visionaries throughout his career, starting his journey into the world of cinema with none other than his college roommate Wes Anderson. Since then, Wilson has worked on multiple Anderson films alongside the directorial projects of others like Paul Thomas Anderson and Peter Bogdanovich.

While Wilson is primarily known for his comedic roles, he has also worked as a screenwriter on iconic films such as Rushmore and The Royal Tenenbaums. Recently, he entered the Marvel Cinematic Universe and also collaborated with Anderson once again on his latest feature called The French Dispatch.

Wilson’s passion for cinema was the primary reason behind his pursuit of filmmaking and acting with Anderson during his university years. During a Rotten Tomatoes feature, he was asked to name some of the cinematic masterpieces that had a major impact on him and facilitated his own artistic journey.

Recalling the theatre experiences that mesmerised him during the formative period of his childhood, Wilson stated: “First Blood, when that came out, I remember going to see it with my brothers and a friend and we loved it so much we went back the next day and saw it. I think it was just incredible.”

Talking about Drugstore Cowboy, he added: “That’s another movie that I saw on consecutive days. I remember I saw that in Boston, and I just loved the movie and Gus Van Sant. And then I remember working later with Matt Dillon on You, Me and Dupree, and telling him how much I loved the movie and loved it so much that I knew every line from the movie.”

Owen Wilson’s favourite films:

First Blood (1982)

Drugstore Cowboy (1989)

Sex, Lies and Videotape (1989)

Breathless (1983)

Breaker Morant (1980)

The actor also highlighted the 1980 Australian war film Breaker Morant, claiming it had a huge impact on him when he watched it with his parents as a child. The film stayed with him throughout his life and he even introduced Anderson to it later on.

Wilson recalled: “That’s a movie that I went to as a kid with my parents. And then I remember when I roomed with Wes in college, he’d never seen it. I think he really liked the movie, and there’s some great lines in it and great performances.”

