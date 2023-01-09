Owen Roizman, 'The Exorcist' cinematographer, dies aged 86









Acclaimed American cinematographer Owen Roizman, who worked on iconic projects such as The Exorcist and Network, passed away on Friday, January 6th, at the age of 86.

Growing up, Roizman had a wide variety of interests and wanted to pursue a career as a baseball player or a scientist. At one point, he even had a chance to attend a tryout with the Yankees, but the future cinematographer couldn’t make it due to complications caused by polio.

Following in the footsteps of his father, who was a cameraman, Roizman started out by making television commercials, but everything changed after his second feature – William Friedkin’s The French Connection. Although his gritty street stylisations earned widespread acclaim, Roizman’s next collaboration with Friedkin – The Exorcist – was the one that made him a global icon.

Upon hearing the news, the American Society of Cinematographers released a statement: “We are very sorry to hear that cinematographer Owen Roizman, ASC has died at the age of 86 following a long illness. Nominated five times for his camerawork, he was presented in 2017 with an honorary Academy Award for his contributions to cinema. We are preparing a full memorial.”

Other prominent figures in the industry also posted tributes for the late cinematographer. Indie darling Sean Baker wrote: “For me, Owen Roizman was number one. R.I.P.” According to the latest reports, Roizman passed away under hospice care.

