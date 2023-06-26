Over 100 artists pledge to boycott venues that use facial recognition









Over 100 artists have boycotted a number of venues that use facial recognition at gigs, including Madison Square Garden. Artists to sign the boycott include Bedouine, Boots Riley, Wheatus and Deerhoof.

A number of smaller, independent venues have also joined the artists in the boycott, pledging not to use facial recognition at their shows. The list includes the likes of House of Yes and Powerhouse Arts in New York and the Black Cat in Washington D.C.

The petition aims to fight against the negative effects of facial recognition, including increased discrimination, restriction of free speech and lack of security.

Leila Nashashibi, a campaigner at digital rights nonprofit Fight for the Future, stated, “Surveillance tech companies are pitching biometric data tools as ‘innovative’ and helpful for increasing efficiency and security. Not only is this false, it’s morally corrupt.”

She explains, “For starters, this technology is so inaccurate that it actually creates more harm and problems than it solves, through misidentification and other technical faultiness.”

“Even scarier, though, is a world in which all facial recognition technology works 100% perfectly – in other words, a world in which privacy is nonexistent, where we’re identified, watched, and surveilled everywhere we go.”

Fans and gig-goers are also able to pledge to support the boycott.

