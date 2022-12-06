Oum Kalthoum: The forgotten singer Robert Plant calls his inspiration









I imagine Robert Plant was deemed a threat to the Soviet Union during the Cold War because his voice alone could’ve struck Sputnik out of orbit. With his lion’s mane and skin-tight pantaloons, he brought a drama to rock ‘n’ roll vocals akin to The Phantom of the Opera colliding with Elvis Presley’s hip-snaking prognosis of the pop culture future.

And it is important to mention the past when you consider the way he pushed high-pitched hollering into the future because, for Plant, inspiration was always timeless. In fact, it can come from anywhere. His beloved favourite, the Egyptian songbird, Oum Kalthoum, typifies that. As it happens, he even tried to imitate her for the emblematic Led Zeppelin anthem, ‘Kashmir’.

Born in 1898, the Egyptian singer-songwriter, actor, and all-around trailblazing renaissance woman rose to fame in the mid-1920s and quickly became known as ‘The Voice of Egypt’ or perhaps even grander, ‘The Fourth Pyramid’. Hailing from humble beginnings in a religious household in the countryside, she joined the family vocal ensemble when she was 12 years old.

Initially, the family disguised her as a young boy to quell anxieties over the scourging remarks that such a public performance might bring. However, in time, her voice would soar above the rest of the impossible and talent like that was impossible to wrap in the robes of a Bedouin. She was then noticed by an artist eternally on the edge of fame known as Mohamed Abo Al-Ela. He recognised her ability and taught her a classic Arabic repertoire. This was the start of her journey to Cairo, where she would flaw the orchestras with power untold.

As Plant recalled of his singing hero: “The way she sang, the way she could hold a note, you could feel the tension, you could tell that everybody, the whole orchestra, would hold a note until she wanted to change.” This ability for the voice alone to rise above the grandeur of instrumentation was a huge inspiration to Plant, who would have to shoulder a share of the spotlight from the colossi, Jimmy Page and John Bonham.

As he adds: “When I first heard the way she would dance down through the scale to land on a beautiful note that I couldn’t even imagine singing, it was huge: somebody had blown a hole in the wall of my understanding of vocals.” In essence, it changed his thinking. “When I first heard Om Kalthoum,” he reflected, “It was a very important day for me, because it opened, it just enriched my life so much. Even though I hardly understand a word she’s singing, because it’s in Arabic, I had to take some of the effect it had on me and put it into the music.”

This sense of emotional defiance empowered by the greatness of a voice unleashed is central to how Oum Kathloum became one of the most famous African vocalists of all time and a hero to many musicians. As Bob Dylan also opined: “She does mostly love and prayer-type songs, with violin and drum accompaniment. Her father chanted those prayers and I guess she was so good when she tried singing behind his back that he allowed her to sing professionally, and she’s dead now but not forgotten. She’s great. She really is. Really great.”

