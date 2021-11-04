Ought announce break up and announce new band 'Cola'









Montreal post-punkers Ought have officially called it quits. The Canadian foursome consisting of singer Tim Darcy keyboardist Matt May, bassist Ben Stidworthy, and drummer Tim Keen had been together for nearly a decade, releasing three critically acclaimed albums, the most recent of which was 2018’s Room Inside the World.

“We are no longer active as a band,” they announced today in a group statement. “When we started Ought in 2012 we had no greater aspirations than to play and write music together, and the fact that we were able to tour the world to such an extent and share so many rooms with so many of you has meant the world to us. We send lots of gratitude and love to all those we met and worked with along the way.”

In tandem with the breakup announcement came word that Darcy and Stidworthy have formed a new band named Cola with US Girls drummer Evan Cartwright. That new project has released their first single today with the song ‘Blank Curtain’.

“‘Blank Curtain’ is a quarter note kick drum pushing 240 bpm, a drone-like chord progression, and declarative vocals cutting through the haze. If you could invert the colour of the ‘Blank Curtain’, you might have something like a Chicago house track that sounds like a band in a room.”

“What started as stripped-down open D songwriting with a CR-78 soon became a full album and new band,” the new band explain in a statement. “We wanted to see how far we could stretch our compositions with just drums, one guitar, one bass, and one voice.”

No word on how May and Keen feel about using the dissolution of their band to kickstart a separate band that they’re not a part of. Maybe it’s an amicable split, but it’s still a strange promotional strategy to immediately counter the breakup of your established and well-loved band with a completely new project. The good news is that Cola sound a lot like Ought, so it shouldn’t be too difficult to get the old band’s fans on board.

