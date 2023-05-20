Osees announce new synth-pop-inspired album and release title track









John Dwyer’s Osees have announced their new album, the synth-pop-inspired Intercepted Message, which arrives on August 18th via In the Red. The band have also shared the title track.

In the album’s bio, Osees frontman and guitarist John Dwyer explained that the album is a “pop record for tired times.” The single comes with a news-inspired video, which echoes this theme. Arriving with vintage-sounding keys, there’s a distinctly new wave-edge to the song, in one of the group’s poppiest outings to date, whilst still sounding like classic Oh Sees.

“Social media toilet scrapers unite!” Dwyer writes in the bio. “Allow your 24 hour news cycle eyes to squint at this smiling abattoir doorman. You can find your place here at long last. All are welcome… Suffering from Politic amnesia? Bored of AI-generated pop slop? Then this one is for you, our friends.”

“This is Osees bookend sound. Early grade garage pop meets proto-synth punk suicide-repellant,” he continues. “For fans of Teutonic synth punk and Thee Oh Sees (who the fuck are they?)”

The announcement of Intercepted Message comes as the band – fomerly known as Thee Oh Sees and Oh Sees – are in the middle of a world tour.

Watch the video below.