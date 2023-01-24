Oscars 2023: where to watch every 'Best Picture' nominee









This afternoon, the Academy Awards committee announced the nominees across all categories ahead of the 95th Oscars Awards ceremony. Cinema’s most coveted awards ceremony will be held at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12th, 2023.

Hosts Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams just announced the nominations for all 23 categories live from the Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California. The ten nominees for ‘Best Picture’ are as follows: All Quiet on the Western Front, Avatar: The Way of Water, The Banshees of Inisherin, Elvis, Everything Everywhere All at Once, The Fabelmans, Tár, Top Gun: Maverick, Triangle of Sadness and Women Talking.

Naturally, in the run-up to the ceremony in March, audiences will want to catch all these blockbusters, so they’re clued up when it comes to the final showdown. For ease of navigation, we have listed the full list of Best Picture nominees below alongside the platform(s) where they are available for viewing.

This year, high-profile sequels, including Avatar: The Way of Water, Top Gun: Maverick, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, are looking to make history at the 95th Awards Ceremony.

Back in November, Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, confirmed that winners in all 23 categories would be revealed live during the main show for this year’s ceremony. Last year, eight categories were cut for time and given out prior to the ceremony, with pre-recorded moments from the acceptance speeches woven into the live broadcast.

The Apple TV+ movie CODA won ‘Best Picture’ at last year’s Oscars, which was hosted by Amy Schumer, Regina Hall and Wanda Sykes. However, the ceremony was overshadowed by a controversial moment when Will Smith walked onstage to slap Chris Rock after the comedian made a risque joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. Shortly after, Smith picked up the ‘Best Actor’ Oscar for his role in King Richard.

Find out where you can watch this year’s ‘Best Picture’ nominees below.

Where to watch every ‘Best Picture’ nominee:

All Quiet on the Western Front – Netflix

Avatar: The Way of Water – Will be added to Disney+ following its theatrical run.

The Banshees of Inisherin – Disney+ and HBO Max.

Elvis – Amazon Prime Video

Everything Everywhere All at Once – SHOWTIME

The Fabelmans – Rent or purchase on Amazon, Apple TV, and Vudu.

Tár – Available for rent on Amazon, AppleTV+ and YouTube.

Top Gun: Maverick – Paramount+

Triangle of Sadness – Rent or purchase across multiple platforms.

Women Talking – Arriving on Amazon Prime Video soon.