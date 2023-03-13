Oscars 2023: Ruth Carter becomes the first black woman to win multiple awards









Ruth Carter has made Oscars history by becoming the first black woman to win multiple awards, winning ‘Best Costume Design’ for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, four years after she won an Academy Award for the first film in the Marvel series.

In her speech, Carter stated: “Thank you to the Academy for recognising the superhero that is a ‘black woman’. She endures, she loves, she overcomes, she is every woman in this film, she is my mother…Ryan Coogler, Nate Moore, thank you both for your vision. Together we are reshaping how culture is represented”.

As well as setting the new record, the actor also joins a group of four other black actors who have won two or more Academy Awards, including Russell Williams II, Willie D. Burton, Mahershala Ali and Denzel Washington. Though she has won Oscars for her work on the Marvel movie, she has also received praise for her work on 2015s Chi-Raq, 2019s Dolemite Is My Name and 2021s Coming 2 America.

The 95th Academy Awards has already been memorable for several iconic wins, including for Ke Huy Quan and Jamie Lee Curtis for Everything, Everywhere All at Once. Meanwhile, Carter’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is nominated in five categories: ‘Visual Effects’, ‘Original Song’, ‘Makeup and Hairstyling’, ‘Best Costume Design’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’ for Angela Bassett.

Carter joins a long list of iconic costume designers who have won Oscars in the past, including Deborah Lynn Scott, Sandy Powell, Colleen Atwood, Michael O’Connor and Jenny Beavan.

