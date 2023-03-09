Oscars 2023: Academy Awards reject Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to appear on telecast









The Academy Awards have rejected reject Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s request to appear on telecast at Sunday’s Oscars 2023 ceremony in Los Angeles. Since the Russian invasion, Zelensky has made various telecast appearances at awards ceremonies, Glastonbury festival and other cultural events.

However, as Variety have reported, he has been snubbed by the biggest night in cinema. This is the second year in a row that the Academy has adhered to this ruling and rejected the request despite pleas from various members.

This year’s rejection is seen as all the more impactful given that recent polls have shown that American support for aiding the Ukrainian defence effort has dwindled. At the Golden Globes, the president appeared with a rousing speech offering thanks for the support, but this has not been permitted at the Oscars.

Last year, the Academy’s Will Packer was of the opinion that the ceremony has previously overlooked non-white conflicts and that it would be racially biased to change tact on that front now that the war involves predominantly white people. At the time, this was criticised by many commentators citing the vast loss of life as a reason that transcends colour.

However, they are not the only leading cinematic organisation that has snubbed Zelensky’s efforts. The Toronto Film Festival also rejected a telecast request and stated that the festival “does not comment on discussions with dignitaries, government officials or international embassies.”

As of yet, the Academy have not offered a reason for the rejection or commented on the matter. However, many believe that this may mark an apolitical future for the leading film awards ceremony.

The Oscars 2023 will take place on March 13th at 00:00-03:00 UK time and 16:00-19:00 PST. Jimmy Kimmel will host this year’s event.