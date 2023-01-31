Oscars 2023: Paul Schrader backs Andrea Riseborough for Oscars win despite controversial campaign









Paul Schrader has backed Andrea Riseborough to win the Oscar for ‘Best Actress’ despite the To Leslie star’s nomination being called into question for an excessive self-funded campaign run. Paul Schrader is known for writing the likes of Taxi Driver and Raging Bull, and he is seemingly not connected to To Leslie.

Rather controversially, Riseborough’s inclusion in the shortlist has been seen as the one that squeezed out Viola Davis and Danielle Deadwyler – who were both firmly ahead in the running – making for less diverse representation in the category, despite the fact that To Leslie initially only grossed a measly $27,000 at the box office.

Riseborough noted that she was “astounded” by her inclusion, but should she have been? After all, she heavily backed her own self-funded campaign, and in recent weeks Gwyneth Paltrow, Charlize Theron, Kate Winslet, Edward Norton, Amy Adams, Jennifer Aniston, Cate Blanchett, Mark Ruffalo and Jane Fonda all shared their public support and called for their friend to receive a nomination.

In the aftermath, many have questioned whether this is fair. However, Schrader has firmly asserted that he feels like the nomination is justified. He was one of the first public figures to support the film, offering praise for Riseborough’s performance back in November when To Leslie had barely garnered a foot of column inches.

Now, Schrader has offered further support and distanced his appraisal from the supposed ‘campaign’, stating: “She’s got my vote. Go ahead, investigate me.” His comment follows a statement by The Academy Board of Governors saying that they are set to investigate her nomination to ensure that no campaigning rules were breached.

Speculation has already been rife regarding whether her nomination will be withdrawn. It would seem that Schrader is firmly in the camp that seems to think that the performance stands up for itself and that she may even be worthy of winning ‘Best Actress’.

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.