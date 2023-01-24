Oscars 2023: Paul Mescal lands 'Best Actor' nomination for 'Aftersun'









Irish actor Paul Mescal has been nominated for ‘Best Actor’ by the Academy Awards for his role in Charlotte Wells’ directorial debut, Aftersun.

The 95th Oscars ceremony takes place at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on March 12th, and the Academy Awards committee has confirmed Mescal is among the nominees in the ‘Best Actor’ category. Mescal was hotly-tipped for a nomination, and the news was confirmed this afternoon at Academy’s Samuel Goldwyn Theatre in Beverly Hills, California, by Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams.

If Mescal is to win his first Oscar, he will need to defeat four strong competitors. Austin Butler is nominated for his portrayal of Elvis Presley in the biopic Elvis, while Brendan Fraser has received a nod for a transformative performance in The Whale. Additionally, Bill Nighy is up for Living, and Colin Farrell has been shortlisted for ‘Best Actor’ thanks to his work in The Banshees of Inisherin.

Mescal’s nomination for Aftersun is a silver lining after Wells’ film was snubbed for ‘Best Picture’ by the Academy Awards. Far Out previously said of the film: “Aftersun is undoubtedly one of the most remarkable British debuts of the 21st century. A drama which yearns with melancholy, Wells makes us nostalgic for lives we’ve never lived in her story, which follows a young woman who reflects on the shared joy of a holiday she took with her father 20 years earlier.”

Mescal previously said of Aftersun during an interview with GQ: “The screenplay itself is a work of art that I was blown away by. I also just loved the character. I felt a deep desire to play him. I know I’m not a dad or anything like that, but I just felt a kind of connection, a real desire to at least have a shot at putting my case forward to Charlotte [Wells]. Thankfully, I did. We had a great Zoom and spoke about what I think Calum means to me, what he’s going through and how he’s such, I think, an amazing father for 95% of the film.”

Oscars 2023: ‘Best Actor’ nominees

Austin Butler (Elvis)

Paul Mescal (Aftersun)

Bill Nighy (Living)

Colin Farrell (The Banshees of Inisherin)

Brendan Fraser (The Whale)

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th, at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel in his third appearance as host for the ceremony.

