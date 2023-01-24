Oscars 2023 features the most sequel nominations for 'Best Picture'









The Academy Awards has now unveiled its nominees for this the 2023 ‘Best Picture’ award. The selection, which is voted for by the entire Academy membership, features the most sequel nominations ever included in the Best Picture shortlist.

The 2023 ‘Best Picture’ nominations include two sequels: Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water. In the entire history of the Academy Awards, no more than one sequel has been featured on the Best Picture list.

James Cameron is the subject of one of this year’s most notable snubs. The director wasn’t included in the ‘Best Director‘ list for his work on The Way of Water, the sequel to his 2009 sci-fi action film Avatar.

Top Gun: Maverick was also included on this year’s ‘Best Picture’ list, an inclusion few saw coming. The film takes place almost 30 years after the events of the original Top Gun and follows Maverick as she trains a troupe of elite graduates.

The two sequels sit alongside six films not based on existing intellectual film property. These are The Banshees of Inisherin by Martin McDonagh, Elvis by Baz Luhrmann, Everything Everywhere All At Once by Daniel Kwan and Daniel Scheinert, The Fabelmans by Steven Spielberg, Tár by Todd Field,

Triangle of Sadness by Ruben Östlund and Women Talking by Sarah Polley

One of the most welcomed nominations is Women Talking, the only film from a female director on the list. Featuring sumptuous cinematography by Luc Montpellier, it tells of a woman in an isolated religious colony attempting to reconcile her faith in the wake of a brutal sexual assault.

Oscars 2023: The ‘Best Picture’ nominees

All Quiet on The Western Front – Edward Berger

Avatar: The Way Of Water – James Cameron

The Banshees of Inisherin – Martin McDonagh

Elvis – Baz Luhrmann

Everything Everywhere All At Once – Daniel Kwan, Daniel Scheinert

The Fabelmans – Steven Spielberg

Tár – Todd Field

Top Gun: Maverick – Joseph Kosinski

Triangle of Sadness – Ruben Östlund

Women Talking – Sarah Polley

The 95th Academy Awards will take place on Sunday, March 12th, at the Dolly Theatre in Los Angeles. The event will be hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel in his third appearance as host for the ceremony.