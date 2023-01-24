Oscars 2023: John Williams becomes the oldest Oscar nominee









As the nominations for this year’s edition of the Oscars are quickly being announced, history was made once again, with composer John Williams becoming the oldest-ever nominee for a competitive Oscar, aged 90. The news was confirmed when actors Riz Ahmed and Allison Williams announced the nominations for ‘Best Original Score’.

The nominations for the original score are as follows: Volker Bertelmann with All Quiet on the Western Front, Justin Hurwitz with Babylon, Carter Burwell with The Banshees of Inisherin, Son Lux with Everything Everywhere All at Once, and John Williams for The Fabelmans.

The Fabelmans is a semi-autobiographical coming-of-age tale by Steven Spielberg. Starring Gabriel LaBelle as the protagonist Sammy, alongside him are Michelle Williams, Paul Dano, Seth Rogen, and Judd Hirsch, who all bring the vintage tale to life.

The movie is dedicated to Spielberg’s late parents, Leah Adler and Arnold Spielberg, who died in 2017 and 2020, respectively. Through the fictional lens of Sammy, the movie charts Spielberg’s adolescence and early years as a filmmaker. The aspiring auteur explores how cinema’s power can help him find peace in the world and his dysfunctional family.

As for John Williams, the 90-year-old composer can add becoming the oldest-ever nominee at the Oscars to a career brimming with historical moments. One of the most lauded soundtrack authors of all time, Williams has worked with Spielberg on numerous occasions, with the pair one of Hollywood’s most potent and influential collaborative forces.

Famously, Williams wrote the soundtracks for a string of Spielberg blockbusters, including Jaws, Close Encounters of the Third Kind, E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial, Indiana Jones, Jurassic Park, Schindler’s List, Saving Private Ryan, and Catch Me If You Can. Elsewhere, the New York native has composed the iconic scores for the first three Harry Potter instalments and, perhaps most importantly, the music for George Lucas’ ubiquitous space opera, Star Wars.

Committing himself to a host of projects over the years, this creative agility, in addition to his undoubted skill, has allowed Williams to retain his position as the most eminent composer in Hollywood. Aside from the notable blockbusters, he’s also written works for titles such as Robert Altman’s cult 1972 mystery The Long Goodbye and the original Home Alone duo of films.

