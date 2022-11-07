Oscars 2023: Jimmy Kimmel returns as host for the 95th Academy Awards









Jimmy Kimmel will return as the host for the 95th Academy Awards. It will be the third time that the talk show host has helmed the Oscars as cinema stars head to Los Angeles once more in 2023.

Kimmel will hope that he can make it through the night without a hitch considering that the last time he headed up the ceremony, the infamous La La Land and Moonlight mix-up made for rather farcical headlines.

Kimmel is in esteemed company in the three-cap crowd alongside Jerry Lewis, Steve Martin, Conrad Nagel and David Niven. He’ll have to go down brilliantly if he wants to take the hosting title with Bob Hope fronting the Oscars a whopping 11 times.

Showrunners Glenn Weiss and Ricky Kirshner announced the news. “We’re super thrilled to have Jimmy score his hat trick on this global stage,” Weiss and Kirshner said in a joint statement. “We know he will be funny and ready for anything.”

Kimmel later commented: “Being invited to host the Oscars for a third time is either a great honour or a trap. Either way, I am grateful to the Academy for asking me so quickly after everyone good said no.”

While Kimmel might have been joking, there have been widespread rumours that Chris Rock was initially asked but he turned down the gig following last year’s slap from Will Smith.

It is hoped that Kimmel will be able to bring back some of the viewers that the Oscars has lost in recent years and drag the ceremony back to its former glory.

