Oscars 2023: 'Everything Everywhere All At Once' leads nominations with 11 nods









The fan-favourite sci-fi flick Everything Everywhere All At Once leads the pack at the 2023 Oscars with 11 nominations, including 'Best Picture', 'Best Director', 'Best Original Screenplay' and 'Best Leading Actress' for Michelle Yeoh.

The surreal, experimental action movie follows Evelyn (Yeoh), a mother who is unwillingly thrown into a science fiction adventure where she learns to access the memory and abilities of her alternate personalities from across the dimensions. Sounding more suited to the bombastic world of Marvel than A24, the new movie has enchanted audiences and critics and rightfully earns its place at the top of the Academy Award pile.

Following closely in joint-second place is the Netflix anti-war film All Quiet on the Western Front, based on the book by Erich Maria Remarque, and the Martin McDonagh movie The Banshees of Inisherin, which both claim nine nominations each. The latter Irish drama also swept up in the acting categories, with each of its main cast members snatching a nomination for their outstanding performances.

The Banshees of Inisherin ensemble includes Colin Farrell, Brendan Gleeson, Barry Keoghan and Kerry Condon, with each actor picking up a nomination in their respective categories, ‘Best Leading Actor’, ‘Best Supporting Actor’ and ‘Best Supporting Actress’.

Everything Everywhere All At Once is joined in the ‘Best Picture’ category by Steven Spielberg’s The Fabelmans, Todd Field’s Tár, Ruben Östlund’s Triangle of Sadness, Sarah Polley’s Women Talking, Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis and more. Whilst Spielberg, Field and Luhrmann were nailed on for ‘Best Picture’ nominations, the presence of both Polley and Östlund’s films surprised the bookies.

Take a look at the trailer for Everything Everywhere All At Once below.