Oscars 2023: The Academy Awards unveil full movie shortlist









The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences unveiled the 301 feature films eligible for the 95th Academy Awards on Monday. The Academy Awards list includes some of the biggest films from last year, including Steven Spielberg’s The Fablemans and Elvis, directed by Baz Luhrman.

This number is an increase from last year’s 276 films which were eligible from 2021, and down from 366 in 2020 during the height of the pandemic. Additions on this list are also monumental box office successes, such as James Cameron’s Avatar: The Way of Water, Joseph Kosinski’s Top Gun: Maverick and Marvel’s Black Panther: Wakanda Forever.

The 2023 Oscars will also see some of last year’s most critically acclaimed contributions as nominees. Everything Everywhere All at Once, Tár and The Banshees of Inisherin appear on the list, alongside some streaming content, including Netflix’s All Quiet on the Western Front and Amazon’s Argentina 1985.

Additionally, there are a number of international submissions, including Rajamouli’s Indian-Tollywood epic RRR and Hirokazu Kore-eda’s Korean drama Broker. Women directors also have a prominent presence this year. Gina Prince-Bythewood’s The Woman King, Charlotte Wells’ Aftersun, and Sarah Polley’s Women Talking come in as strong contenders on the Academy’s list.

The 9,579 eligible voting members will begin filling out their ballots on Thursday, January 12th, at 9:00am. The ballot closing time is Tuesday, January 17th, at 5:00pm. The final nominations will be announced on Tuesday, January 24th, followed by the ceremony on Sunday, March 12th, at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

The ceremony will be live and present all 23 categories this year, as confirmed by Bill Kramer, CEO of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences, in an interview with Variety: “I can confirm that all categories will be included in the live telecast.”

“We are committed to having a show that celebrates the artisans, the arts and sciences and the collaborative nature of moviemaking,” Kramer said. “This is very much what the mission of the Academy is, and I am very hopeful that we can do a show that celebrates all components of moviemaking in an entertaining and engaging way.”

