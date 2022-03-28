Oscars 2022: Jane Campion wins Best Director at the 94th Academy Awards









Jane Campion has claimed Best Picture at the 94th Academy Awards after beating out a list of prestigious nominees that included some of the most famous filmmakers in the world such as Steven Spielberg, Paul Thomas Anderson and Kenneth Branagh.

Following the story of cattle ranchers in Montana in the 1920s, Power of the Dog stars Benedict Cumberbatch, Kirsten Dunst, Jesse Plemons, and Kodi Smit-McPhee. Known as one of the most acclaimed films of the previous year, The Power of the Dog is also up for Best Picture where it will be hoping to take home the coveted award ahead of the likes of King Richard and Nightmare Alley.

Typically, the film belonging to the winner of Best Director often takes home the night’s top prize, so Campion will be hoping luck is on their side when the winner of Best Picture is announced very shortly.

Campion joins the likes of Chloé Zhao who won in 2021 for Nomadland, Bong Joon-Ho who won in 2019 for Parasite and Alfonso Cuarón who won in 2018 for the Netflix movie Roma. She is only the third woman to ever win Best Director, after Zhao and Kathryn Bigelow.

In her speech, Campion was one of the few winners who stuck to her written speech, thanking her cast, crew, family, and friends in her impassioned speech.

Best Director winner:

Nominations:

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)