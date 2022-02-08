Oscars 2022: The full list of nominations









The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has announced the shortlist of those in consideration for the 94th Oscars Awards ceremony.

Culminating what has been a challenging year for cinema given the disruption that the global pandemic has induced, the ceremony was cause for reflection and a celebration of the tireless work put in by all the professionals in the Motion Picture field and surrounding areas.

Despite the hardships faced by the movie industry, witling down the list of nominees still represented a gargantuan task for the Academy to convene over. It is a mark of the feats achieved in the face of the pandemic that the entertainment offered up throughout has still been first-rate and the number of Oscar-worthy efforts in the nominations list is as strong as ever.

Currently, the bookmakers favourite for the coveted Best Picture prize resides with The Power of the Dog, while Steve Spielberg’s musical West Side Story comes in a near second, and Belfast rounds off a close-run front three.

In terms of Best Actor, Will Smith represents the resounding favourite for his performance in King Richard as the father of tennis legends Venus and Serena Williams. While there have been continued calls to remove gender divides within the acting categories, they remain in place in 2022 and Nicole Kidman heads up the actress list for her role as Lucille Ball in Being the Ricardos.

Perhaps one of the most notable talking points amid this year’s frontrunners comes from Jane Champion being touted as the likely recipient of the Best Director gong. Given that Chloé Zhao took home the award last year, if Champion proves successful for her work on The Power of the Dog then it would be the first time in history that females sealed a back-to-back win in the directorial department.

These questions will be answered on March 27th when the ceremony goes ahead at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood, Los Angeles. The ceremony is set to commence at 8pm ET / 5 pm PT and 1am in the UK.

For now, you can check out the full list of nominations below as we awaited news on the unannounced categories…

2022 Oscar Nominations:

Best Picture

Belfast – Kenneth Branagh

Coda – Sian Heder

Don’t Look Up – Adam McKay

Drive My Car – Ryusuke Hamaguchi

Dune – Denis Villeneuve

King Richard – Reinaldo Marcus Green

Licorice Pizza – Paul Thomas Anderson

Nightmare Alley – Guillermo Del Toro

The Power Of The Dog – Jane Campion

West Side Story – Steven Spielberg

Best Director

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi (Drive My Car)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Steven Spielberg (West Side Story)

Best Actor

Javier Bardem (Being the Ricardos)

Benedict Cumberbatch (The Power of the Dog)

Andrew Garfield (Tick, Tick…Boom!)

Will Smith (King Richard)

Denzel Washington (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Best Actress

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Coleman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Best Supporting Actress

Jessie Buckley (The Lost Daughter)

Ariana DeBose (West Side Story)

Judi Dench (Belfast)

Kirsten Dunst (The Power of The Dog)

Aunjanue Ellis (King Richard)

Best Supporting Actor

Cairân Hinds (Belfast)

Troy Kotsur (Coda)

Jesse Plemons (The Power of the Dog)

J.K. Simmons (Being the Ricardos)

Kodi Smit-McPhee (The Power of the Dog)

Best Adapted Screenplay

Siân Heder (Coda)

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe (Drive My Car)

Jon Spaiths, Denis Villeneuve and Eric Roth (Dune)

Maggie Gyllenhaal (The Lost Daughter)

Jane Campion (The Power of the Dog)

Best Original Screenplay

Kenneth Branagh (Belfast)

Adam McKay and David Sirota (Don’t Look Up)

Zach Baylin (King Richard)

Paul Thomas Anderson (Licorice Pizza)

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier (The Worst Person in the World)

Animated Feature

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. The Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best International Feature Film

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Short

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Cinematography

Greig Fraser (Dune)

Dan Laustsen (Nightmare Alley)

Ari Wegner (The Power of the Dog)

Bruno Delbonnel (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Janusz Kaminski (West Side Story)

Best Costume Design

Jenny Beavan (Cruella)

Massimo Cantini Parrini and Jacqueline Durran (Cyrano)

Jacqueline West and Robert Morgan (Dune)

Luis Sequeria (Nightmare Alley)

Paul Tazewell (West Side Story)

Film Editing

Don’t Look Up (Hank Corwin)

Dune (Joe Walker)

King Richard (Pamela Martin)

The Power of the Dog (Peter Sciberras)

Tick, Tick… Boom! (Myron Kerstein & Andrew Weisblum)

Makeup and Hairstyling

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

Original Score

Nicholas Britell (Don’t Look Up)

Hans Zimmer (Dune)

Germaine Franco (Encanto)

Alberto Iglesias (Parallel Mothers)

Johnny Greenwood (The Power of the Dog)

Original Song

‘Be Alive’ – Beyoncé Knowles-Carter & Darius Scott (King Richard)

‘Dos Oruguitas’ – Lin-Manuel Miranda (Encanto)

‘Down to Joy’ – Van Morrison (Belfast)

‘No Time to Die’ – Billie Eilish & Finneas O’Connell (No Time to Die)

‘Somehow You Do’ – Diane Warren (Four Good Days)

Production Design

Patrice Vermette and Zsuzsanna Sipos (Dune)

Tamara Deverell and Shane Vieau (Nightmare Alley)

Grant Major and Amber Richards (The Power of the Dog)

Stefan Dechant and Nancy Haigh (The Tragedy of Macbeth)

Adam Stockhausen and Rena DeAngelo (West Side Story)

Best Sound

Denise Yarde, Simon Chase, James Mather, Nov Adiri (Belfast)

Mac Ruth, Mark Mangini, Theo Green, Doug Hemphill, Ron Bartlett (Dune)

Simon Hayes, Oliver Tarney, James Harrison, Paul Massey, Mark Taylor (No Time to Die)

Richard Flynn, Robert MacKenzie, Tara Webb (The Power of the Dog)

Tod A. Maitland, Gary Rydstrom, Brian Chumney, Andy Nelson, Shawn Murphy (West Side Story)

Visual Effects

Dune

Free Guy

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

No Time to Die

Spider-Man: No Way Home

Documentary Feature

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing With Fire

Short Film (Animated)

Affairs of the Heart

Bestia

Boxballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Short Film (Live Action)

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.