Oscars 2022: Show producer confirms event will acknowledge 'People of Ukraine'









The telecast for the 94th Academy Awards will pay homage to the “people of Ukraine” according to the show’s producer Will Packer, as he confirmed the same to Variety.

While rumours have certainly been swirling around the celebrity paddock that the President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelensky will appear on the show, Packer has moved to somewhat dismiss the idea while still showing that the event will pay tribute.

“You have to make sure you strike a balance with a night like tonight,” Packer told Variety. “It is about fun, it is about revelry. But we are so grateful, I think, as an industry and as a community — we certainly should be — to be able to even put on a night like this. So we certainly are going to have an acknowledgement of the tumultuous times that we’re in right now and the people of Ukraine.”

The event will certainly provide a platform for those wishing to pay tribute to those affected by war. Already, stars like Jamie Lee Curtis and Diane Warren have arrived with blue ribbons in conjunction with a UN Refugee Agency effort.

It comes as iconic director Francis Ford Coppola share his own thought son the tragedy in Ukraine: “Putin is not an insane, deranged person,” Coppola said. “He is a calculating person and if someone said stop and meant that, he would stop.”

See Packer confirming the tribute below.

#Oscars producer Will Packer confirms that the ceremony will acknowledge “the people of Ukraine.” https://t.co/YcZNPJv3eU | Variety On the Carpet presented by @DIRECTV pic.twitter.com/2QShA5ihK3 — Variety (@Variety) March 27, 2022