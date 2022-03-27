Oscars 2022: Jessica Chastain wins Best Actress win for 'The Eyes of Tammy Faye' at the 94th Academy Awards









There aren’t many nights more special than an Oscars win and now Jessica Chastain can enjoy a special moment in her life as she takes home the statuette for her role as Tammy Faye in The Eyes of Tammy Faye.

The race for Best Actress became a little more interesting when Netflix smash hit, The Lost Daughter was snubbed of a Best Picture nomination, making a predicted win for Olivia Colman a little more unlikely. In fact, none of the five films that provided the Best Actress nominations were featured in the Best Picture category, making this category a tough one to call for bookies.

Jessica Chastain eventually walked away with the award for Best Actress, getting third time lucky after she was nominated in 2011 for The Help and in 2012 for Zero Dark Thirty.

The Eyes of Tammy Faye tells the intimate story of the rise, fall and redemption of televangelist Tammy Faye Bakker.

Also starring Vincent D’Onofrio, Andrew Garfield, Mark Wystrach and Cherry Jones, the film largely passed both critics and audiences by upon its release.

Take a look at the trailer for the Oscar-winning film, below.

Best Actress winner: Jessica Chastain

Nominations:

Jessica Chastain (The Eyes of Tammy Faye)

Olivia Colman (The Lost Daughter)

Penélope Cruz (Parallel Mothers)

Kristen Stewart (Spencer)

Nicole Kidman (Being the Ricardos)