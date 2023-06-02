Oscar-winning editor Glenn Farr dies aged 77









Glenn Farr, the Academy Award-winning film editor, has died aged 77.

Farr’s passing has been reported by his close friend and editing colleague, Janice Hampton, who revealed that the editor passed away on May 25th due to complications arising from a brain tumour.

Along with co-editors Tom Rolf, Lisa Fruchtman, Douglas Stewart and Stephen A. Rotter, Farr won the 1984 Oscar for editing The Right Stuff (1983). Philip Kaufman’s adaptation of author and journalist Tom Wolfe’s 1979 book of the same name follows several generations of Air Force pilots flying experimental high-speed, rocket-powered aircraft that would eventually pave the way to putting the first Americans in space. It earned Kaufman a ‘Best Director’ nomination and co-star Sam Shepard a ‘Best Supporting Actor’ nomination.

Upon accepting the prestigious award, Farr said: “This is truly a beautiful, wonderful moment for each one of us. We are privileged to be a part of it and the experience will long live in our hearts.”

He also went on to praise the director helming the project that won the five of them the award. “We must thank our marvellous, beautiful director — we love you Phil Kaufman — for his leadership and dedication and the vision he gave to us.”

Farr’s impressive editing credits also include Mark L. Lester’s Commando (1985), starring Arnold Schwarzenegger, Gary Marshall’s Nothing in Common (1986), starring Tom Hanks, and more recently, over 30 episodes of CBS’ The Mentalist (2008-2015), starring Simon Baker as a sort of modern-day Sherlock Holmes.

Farr, whose legacy as an editor extends to many other films in the 1980s and 1990s, died at the Cedars Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles. He is survived by two daughters.