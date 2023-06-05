Oscar Isaac wants Pedro Pascal to star in ‘Spider-Verse’









Oscar Isaac has given his friend Pedro Pascal the nod to join the voice acting cast of the Sony/Marvel Spider-Verse movies, the next of which is set to release next year.

The idea came to light when Isaac discussed the most recent film Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, in which he voices Spider-Man 2099 in an interview with GQ.

When the interviewer asked Isaac whether there was anyone he thought would be a good addition to the cast, he couldn’t help but name the Game of Thrones, Narcos and The Last of Us star.

“I don’t know,” he said. “They’re so brilliant at finding the right person for the right character, but maybe Pedro Pascal. Let’s find something for him. He should be a Spider-Person, like a cranky, old Spider-Person.”

Pascal had been previously suggested to join another big animated franchise when Jack Black noted that he thought the actor would be a good choice to play the character Wario in a potential The Super Mario Bros. Movie sequel.

In our recent review of Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse, we wrote, “If there were any doubt that Spider-Man is the greatest superhero of all time, then Across the Spider-Verse and its predecessor ought to serve as a big dent in the arguments of other claimants.”

“There’s an emotive poignancy as always, and it’s an undoubted homage to the entire history of your favourite neighbourhood hero,” we added. “Beyond the Spider-Verse can’t come quickly enough.”