Orlando Bloom earned just $175,000 for ‘The Lord of the Rings’ trilogy









One of Orlando Bloom’s biggest roles in his career was one of his first. It came when he played the elven ranger Legolas in Peter Jackson’s first Lord of the Rings film in 2001, a role he reprised in the following two movies in the franchise. Bloom recently discussed the role with Howard Stern on his SiriusXM radio show.

Discussing the process for getting the role, Bloom said, “I auditioned many times. Originally for the role of Faramir. Then I got a call back from the Hubbards in London, big casting agents. Roz Hubbard said, ‘I think you could do anything’. I was like, ‘Yeah!’ It was a vote of confidence that was so inspiring.”

Bloom continued, “They brought me back for Legolas. I’d been on tape for the one role, and I taped again for Legolas,” adding that he shot the films for 18 months in New Zealand after getting the nod and “going back for reshoots here and there.”

Stern then noted the fact that because Bloom was brought into the films’ productions as an unknown talent, he wasn’t paid an exorbitant fee. “I got nothing. 175 grand,” he said, before adding his appreciation despite the low fee: “Listen, the greatest gift of my life. I’d do it again for half the money.”