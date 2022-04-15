Watch the original casting tapes for 'The Office'









Very few shows have had the kind of cultural impact that The Office continues to have even though it ended almost a decade ago. Both the original British series by Ricky Gervais and Stephen Merchant as well as Greg Daniels’ American adaptation have earned praise and acclaim from fans all over the world.

The American version has surpassed the popularity of the original series because of the iconic performances by the central cast, especially Steve Carell and Rainn Wilson. Although the first season of the show had a mixed reception, it only continued to become stronger as a comedy series and is now regularly cited as the greatest of its kind.

A mockumentary based on the operations of a paper company in Pennsylvania and the quirky lives of the employees, The Office has become an indispensable part of popular culture. With an ever-growing fanbase, the show has been introduced to wider audiences due to its availability on streaming platforms like Netflix where it broke streaming records.

Many fans have also been discussing the possibility of a reboot of the show due to many rumours about such a project being in the works. However, Greg Daniels addressed the subject in an interview earlier this year and claimed that a “reboot” would be very different from the vision of the original show due to the changing cultural frameworks.

Daniels explained: “When people hear ‘reboot,’ they think it’s the exact same show. I don’t think that would work. I also think that the content was very much pitched for that period of time, when people weren’t as sensitive to what is giving offense to people so that you could have a boss who kept putting his foot in it.”

According to Daniels, most audiences now are very well-aware of offensive working conditions which is why most of the humour of the reboot would take a different direction. The celebrated screenwriter also noted that such a reboot would be different because of the changing landscapes of series due to the machinations of streaming platforms.

When asked about the possibility of pitching a character like Michael Scott in today’s world, Daniels claimed it would no longer have the same impact. He added: “I don’t think you would. The part I would take is the documentary format and the idea that it is an examination from a documentarian’s perspective. I wouldn’t try to redo it.”

Watch the original casting tapes for The Office below.