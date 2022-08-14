The original Beatles song that John Lennon called "ridiculous"









In his post-Beatles years, John Lennon regularly derided several tracks from the band’s catalogue. However, he was immensely proud of ‘All My Life’, even though he admitted it originally sounded “ridiculous” before he altered the arrangement.

The introspective track sees Lennon takes the listener on a guided tour of his hometown, which appeared on Rubber Soul. It was the first track he wrote about his life, marking a tonal shift for his approach to music. No longer was he writing purely about girls, he was now taking a glance in the mirror and the pivotal moments that helped him morph into the man he became.

It didn’t come easy to Lennon, and he had to leave his comfort zone to mine ‘In My Life’, which he initially found challenging. As his creative process progressed, the Beatle became more confident about the song, which he called “my first real major piece of work”. However, it was a different story in the earlier stages.

The first version of ‘In My Life’ came from a bus journey, with Lennon naming pivotal moments in his life and the places where these events occurred. However, it was an unrefined mess, but over time, he slowly turned it into a classic that pushed the boundaries of his songwriting capabilities.

He explained to David Sheff in 1980: “‘In My Life’ started out as a bus journey from my house on 250 Menlove Avenue to town, mentioning every place that I could remember, ad it was ridiculous.”

Lennon added: “This is before even ‘Penny Lane ‘was written and I had Penny Lane, Strawberry Fields, Tram Sheds — Tram Sheds are the depot just outside of Penny Lane — and it was the most boring sort of ‘What I Did on My Holidays Bus Trip’ song and it wasn’t working at all.”

In the same interview, he noted: “For ‘In My Life’, I had a complete set of lyrics after struggling with a journalistic vision of a trip from home to downtown on a bus naming every sight. It became ‘In My Life’, which is a remembrance of friends and lovers of the past. Paul helped with the middle eight musically. But all lyrics written, signed, sealed, and delivered. And it was, I think, my first real major piece of work”.

“Up till then it had all been sort of glib and throwaway. And that was the first time I consciously put my literary part of myself into the lyric. Inspired by Kenneth Allsop, the British journalist, and Bob Dylan.”

While Lennon found it “ridiculous” when he started writing ‘In My Life’, it turned out to be one of the most important songs of his career. He escaped from his songwriting safe space, inadvertently making people take him more seriously as a distinguished writer.