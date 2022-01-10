Oprah Winfrey is producing a new documentary on the life of Sidney Poitier









Last week, the world was collectively saddened by the passing of one of the greatest acting talents of the 20th century – Sidney Poitier. The first Black man to win the coveted Best Actor award at the Oscars, Poitier’s legacy is endlessly rich, featuring his unforgettable performances in films like Blackboard Jungle and Lilies of the Field.

Poitier died on January 6th in his own home in Los Angeles, with tributes pouring in from all around the world. Ranging from some of the most powerful figures in the world like Joe Biden and Barack Obama to filmmaking pioneers such as Martin Scorsese, people voiced their appreciation for the late legend’s work.

“It was a privilege to call Sidney Poitier my friend,” Denzel Washington wrote while talking about the cultural icon. “He was a gentle man and opened doors for all of us that had been closed for years.” Poitier’s death has also moved others to pay more attention to the interesting life he has led, even opening up the opportunity to make new projects.

According to the latest reports, Oprah Winfrey is currently set to produce a brand new documentary about the fascinating life as well as the illustrious career of the late actor. However, this project wasn’t brought about by his death and had already been in the works for a year now with Reginald Hudlin set to direct.

Apple revealed that the documentary was in the middle of the production process and had been kept secret for the most part. Scheduled to come out as an Apple Original release, it will contain the participation of Poitier’s family in order to construct an immersive investigation about the life and times of Sidney Poitier.