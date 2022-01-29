Oprah Winfrey named her favourite film of all time









One of the biggest names in the world of American talk shows, Oprah Winfrey is a very important figure in popular culture. Often counted among the most influential female leaders of our time, Oprah has played a huge role in several humanitarian efforts while also emerging as a decisive force who is capable of having a considerable impact on public opinion.

Many experts have noticed a quantifiable shift in consumer behaviour once Oprah passes a judgement on something, especially the books she selects for the Book Club which enables many viewers to pick up classics such as John Steinbeck’s East of Eden which became a bestseller after Oprah recommended it. Oprah has also been an active participant in the world of cinema, working on many notable projects.

The most famous example of that is definitely Steven Spielberg’s 1985 adaptation of Alice Walker’s novel The Colour Purple. Oprah starred alongside the likes of Whoopi Goldberg and Danny Glover in what was her film debut, going on to appear in other future projects such as Selma and The Immortal Life of Henrietta Lacks among many others.

While discussing some of her favourite films, Oprah spoke at length about some of the works that influenced her the most. She singled out the 198 comedy-drama Terms of Endearment, even hinting that she was thinking of playing the character portrayed by Shirley MacLaine in a modern interpretation of the original film conducted by director Lee Daniels.

According to Oprah, the film would actually revolve around a Black family in America which is complicated by the presence of HIV. She revealed that she has revisited Terms of Endearment multiple times and has even screened it for students in South Africa. Oprah maintained that it was her “favourite movie of all time other than… One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest.”

She also added that To Kill A Mockingbird was one of the cinematic masterpieces that stayed with her. “I normally don’t watch movies more than once,” Oprah said. “That one I probably saw three or four times as a little girl. Scout – why didn’t someone name me Scout? I just love the idea of being a scout. You can never be mad at a Scout, you know.”

Follow Far Out Magazine across our social channels, on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.