Operation Ivy musician Tim Armstrong performs ‘Take Warning’ with Jesse Michaels at Terry Hall tribute show









Operation Ivy’s Tim Armstrong performed ‘Take Warning’ with Jesse Michaels at the Terry Hall tribute show in California.

The backyard memorial concert in honour of The Specials’ late lead vocalist, who passed away last year at the age of 63, was held on the evening of Saturday, October 14th in Los Angeles.

During the event, Armstrong and Michaels came together once more, supported by fellow members of The Specials, to perform ‘Take Warning’ from their 1989 album Energy.

The event also featured guest appearances from notable musicians, including The Specials’ Lynval Golding and Horace Panter, Fishbone, Tony Kanal, Tom Dumont, and Adrian Young from No Doubt, Donita Sparks of L7, Jane Wiedlin from the Go-Go’s, Tom Morello, and many others.

Last year, The Specials’ Horace Panter revealed that they were set to make an album in 2020 when Hall first grew ill. After two weeks without improvement, Panter received a call from the band’s manager updating him on Hall’s condition.

“Terry’s illness is a lot worse than we thought,” Panter recalls. “He has been diagnosed with cancer of the pancreas which has spread to his liver. This is serious. Like life-threatening serious.”

Panter recounts how Hall was then diagnosed with diabetes but insisted that the public not be informed of his cancer. Despite maintaining a sense of optimism, Hall unfortunately passed away on December 18th, 2022.

Check out Tim Armstrong and Jesse Michaels’ tribute performance below.