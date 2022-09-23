The opening of George Lucas' Narrative Art Museum is delayed









For a while now, acclaimed filmmaker George Lucas has been focusing on other creative avenues. One of the major creative projects being handled by Lucas is the upcoming Lucas Museum of Narrative Art which he and his wife Mellody Hobson co-founded.

According to the mission statement of the museum, it will emphasise the various traditions of narrative art, including forms that established art institutions have traditionally excluded. Ranging from painting and photography to comic books, illustrations and other formats, the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art will have a more inclusive approach.

Pilar Tompkins Rivas, the museum’s chief curator, delivered a statement to explain the museum’s objective. The statement read: “Through narrative art, people from every age and background can find connections between their lives and the lives of others across eras, cultures, and regions of the globe.”

The museum’s director Sandra Jackson-Dumon said that narrative art “shapes how we see each other, how we talk about each other, interact with each other, how we love, hate, control, do whatever with each other. It’s an amazingly powerful, socially shaping art form. These stories actually contribute to the world, and we need places where we unpack them. It actually can create a more humane society.”

The museum is currently under construction in California, while Lucas has been acquiring art pieces for the museum’s collection. Although the museum was scheduled to open in 2021, it was postponed to 2023 due to the pandemic. According to the latest reports, the opening of the Lucas Museum of Narrative Art has been delayed to 2025.

