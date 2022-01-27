Watch the opening 10 minutes of ‘The Matrix Resurrections’









The latest addition to the enormous legacy of The Matrix franchise was definitely one of the most anticipated projects of 2021. With Keanu Reeves reprising the most iconic role of his career as Neo, The Matrix Resurrections promised to be a unique experience for fans of the series especially because there had been a hiatus that lasted almost two decades.

Unfortunately, the film did not live up to its expectations as both fans and critics felt that the return of The Matrix was underwhelming. For this iteration, it was only Lana Wachowski in the director’s seat and many members of the cast and crew attested to the fact that the directorial approach was completely different for Resurrections.

In an interview with Variety, Neil Patrick Harris claimed that the entire process revolved around improvisation: “[The production] didn’t feel large because it felt like she was in her sweet spot, which was filming on the fly, filming using natural light. Sometimes you’d sit around for an hour waiting for the clouds to clear, and then you’d quickly film.”

These observations have confirmed by other cast members as well, including Keanu Reeves. Looking back, this might be the reason why Resurrections felt unpolished and depended upon fan service for the most part which is probably inevitable when it comes to such a momentous franchise return after so many years.

Lana Wachowski maintained that the film was a very personal experience for her as it helped her through the grieving process brought on by the loss of her parents. As a part of its publicity campaign, a brand new preview of The Matrix Resurrections has been released online and it contains the opening ten minutes of the film.

Watch The Matrix Resurrections preview below.