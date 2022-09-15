







Due to the global impact of American culture, the Academy Awards are generally considered to be among the highest achievement in the film industry. While there are more coveted accolades like the Palme d’Or, nothing can surpass the mainstream popularity of the Oscars.

Many artists dedicate their lives to the pursuit of these awards, but only a select few manage to make their mark on Oscars history. More than any other category, the awards reserved for acting performances generate the most interest among film fans worldwide.

Everyone wants their favourite actor to win an Oscar, but the selection process is notoriously difficult and has been historically biased. Over the years, only a handful of acting talents have been able to win multiple Oscars for their performances. Out of them, a small minority has won three or more Academy Awards.

While pioneers such as Daniel Day-Lewis and Ingrid Bergman have three Oscars to their name, only one actor has managed to win four Academy Awards – more than anyone else. That artist is none other than the inimitable Katharine Hepburn, who won her fourth Oscar for her work in the 1981 drama On Golden Bond.

In an interview, director Mark Rydell recalled that she overcame multiple adversities during the production process to achieve success. He said: “She was so startlingly remarkable, so heroic in many ways. For example, aside from being an extraordinary personality and a brilliant actress, she was also an athlete.”

Check out the full list below.

The only actors to win three or more Academy Awards:

Walter Brennan – 3 Best Supporting Actor

Frances McDormand – 3 Best Actress

Daniel Day-Lewis – 3 Best Actor

Ingrid Bergman – 2 Best Actress and 1 Best Supporting Actress

Jack Nicholson – 2 Best Actor and 1 Best Supporting Actor

Meryl Streep – 2 Best Actress and 1 Best Supporting Actress

Katharine Hepburn – 4 Best Actress

The latest talent to join this list is Frances McDormand, who won the Academy Award for her performance in Chloé Zhao’s 2020 film Nomadland. McDormand starred as a widow who decides to embark on a cross-country adventure as a nomad.

After the film’s premiere, McDormand declared: “If you could say one consistent thing about what I have done over the last 38 years, it’s that I mostly played American female characters. Although Fern is probably going to be a bit of a punctuation – I am never going to play another American woman again!”

