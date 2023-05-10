The only actors to have starred in over 200 movies:









Some actors approach their work by being specific about the roles they choose to play, living to the maxim that “less is more” and giving additional meaning and effort to certain projects. However, others work tirelessly and have somehow racked up a startling amount of credits to their name. To this date, there have only been seven actors to have starred in over 200 movies throughout their careers. Let’s take a closer look at them now.

Just about creeping into the top seven is Ward Bond, an actor who appeared in exactly 200 movies throughout his career. Bond was a mainstay of the Golden Age of Hollywood and appeared in several classic movies throughout the 1930s, ’40s and ’50s. He often played the tough-guy archetype and appeared in some of the best-loved films from that period, such as The Searchers and It’s A Wonderful Life.

Up next is one of the most prolific actors of all time, Christopher Lee, who starred in 211 films during his lifetime. Lee first came to prominence in the 1950s and ’60s with performances in horror classics such as Dracula and The Curse of Frankenstein. Younger film fans may know Lee for his excellent roles in Star Wars and The Lord of the Rings, the latter of which he portrayed the White Wizard Saruman.

A more contemporary actor on the over 200 list is Danny Trejo, who has remarkably put his talents to the test in 215 films. Perhaps Trejo is best known for his performances in the Machete movies, but it’s tough to forget his truly iconic roles in From Dusk Till Dawn, Desperado and Michael Mann’s action classic Heat.

Just ahead of Trejo, with 219 films to his name, is Danny Glover, who has a career going back several decades. Glover’s ability to play both serious and comic characters has led him to be one of the most sought-after actors of his generation. His role as Roger Murtaugh in the Lethal Weapon films will always be remembered, but he also should be noted for his efforts in films like The Colour Purple and Beloved.

It’s an even smaller jump as we enter into the top three places. At number three, with 222 movies, is the legendary John Carradine, a Hollywood icon in every sense of the word. Carradine’s most notable performances came in classic movies such as The Grapes of Wrath and House of the Long Shadows, but he also lent his talents to the Shakespearean stage.

At number two, remarkably, we find the only female actor on this list. Gertrude Astor showed up in 276 films throughout her impressive career and is noted for being one of those actors who successfully made the transition from silent movies to those with sound. Perhaps she will be best known for starring in one of the best musical movies of all time, The Sound of Music, as well as Stage Struck.

But when it comes to the actor with the most credits to their name, there is only one person, and he takes the title by some stretch. With a whopping 455 movies in his filmography, we find Eric Roberts. He came up in the 1980s and starred in movies such as The Pope of Greenwich Village and Runaway Train. Roberts may not be the greatest actor of all time, nor has he starred in the best films, but one must admit that he is certainly the most tirelessly working!

The only actors to have starred in over 200 movies:

Ward Bond (200 movies)

Christopher Lee (211 movies)

Danny Trejo (215 movies)

Danny Glover (219 movies)

John Carradine (222 movies)

Gertrude Astor (276 movies)

Eric Roberts (455 movies)