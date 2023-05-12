‘The Crowded Room’ pushed Tom Holland toward sobriety









Actor Tom Holland has recently opened up on how the filming process for his forthcoming Apple TV+ crime drama The Crowded Room resulted in a “meltdown” and led him towards sobriety. Holland plays Danny Sullivan in the show, who is arrested in 1979 after being involved in a Rockefeller Center shooting.

“I was seeing myself in [the character], but in my personal life,” Holland told EW. “I remember having a bit of a meltdown at home and thinking, like, ‘I’m going to shave my head. I need to shave my head because I need to get rid of this character.’ And, obviously, we were mid-shooting, so I decided not to… It was unlike anything I’ve ever experienced before.”

Holland went on to discuss how the role helped him realise his need for sobriety. He said, “Learning about mental health and the power of it and speaking to psychiatrists about Danny and Billy’s struggles, has been something that has been so informative to my own life. [I can] recognise triggers that stress me out.”

“[I hope Crowded Room viewers] have more respect and more sympathy for people who are going through mental health issues,” Holland added. “I hope that people will feel educated about the powers of mental health, the struggles, [and] our incredible abilities to survive.”