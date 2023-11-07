Omni announce first album in five years, ‘Souvenir’

American post-punk band Omni have returned to announce details of Souvenir, their first new album in half a decade.

The Atlanta rock band spent the latter half of the 2010s releasing new material at a steady rate. Between 2016 and 2019, the group put out three albums: Deluxe, Multi-Task, and Networker. However, since the pandemic, the trio have been relatively quiet.

However, the period of silence ends with the band’s newest single, ‘Exacto’. Dry and angular, ‘Exacto’ certainly has all of the hallmarks that come with the classic Omni sound. Still, there’s a pleasant kind of straightforward attitude toward ‘Exacto’, one that welcomes an easy indie rock sound outside of the discordant guitar lines.

“’Exacto’ was born from a fruitful writing session one night at our main getaway in Vienna, GA,” the band explains in a statement. “The power in the guitar leads and rhythm were immediately conjured.”

“Lyrics and melodies were written in the back of a van in Sacramento, thinking of being left on the shelf, imagining the odd things people do for attention from people they love and strangers alike,” the band add.

“And yes, that’s a real TV falling from a 10-story parking deck in downtown Atlanta,” the say about the accompanying video. “No, we did not ask permission. No one was hurt in the making of this video.”

Check out the video for ‘Exacto’, plus the tracklisting for Souvenir, down below. Souvenir is set for a February 16th release.

Souvenir tracklisting: