Olivia Rodrigo hints at new music in Spotify Wrapped message









After a blinding year of emphatic performances on both charts and stage, Olivia Rodrigo has set about teasing her fans with the prospect of new music. Word of the highly anticipated second album has surfaced once more, courtesy of Rodrigo’s Spotify Wrapped message that promised “new music” will arrive in 2023.

The short video message was sent to Rodrigo’s most dedicated listeners on Spotify as part of the launch of this year’s Spotify Wrapped. The feature gives listeners a review of the year in listening stats, from favourite artists to minutes of listening. Spotify users are also offered specially tailored playlists based on their listening habits.

Addressing her fans in the message, Rodrigo said: “I just wanted to say thank you so much for listening to my music this year. I really, truly couldn’t be more grateful, and I am so excited for next year and all of the new things and new music that 2023 will bring.”

Throughout a heavy touring schedule this year, Rodrigo has raised the hype surrounding the follow-up to her lauded debut album, Sour, which arrived in May 2021. In February, she revealed that she had already landed on a title and had “a few songs” lined up for the second LP.

With her burgeoning success, fans can look forward to a more positive outlook in the upcoming music. In an interview with Elle, she teased that the second album would have a more optimistic vibe, joking that she’s “definitely not as sad” as she was when she wrote Sour.

Rodrigo reportedly began recording new material in August as she partnered up once again with Sour producer Dan Nigro. Sour became an instant success story for both as it brought the US Billboard 200 chart the biggest first-week sales figures of the year. Meanwhile, Rodrigo broke records in the UK to become the first female artist with three of the top five singles in the same week.

It appears we will have to be patient for the new album, but until then, listen to ‘drivers license’ from Rodrigo’s debut record below.