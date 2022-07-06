Olivia Colman stars in the new trailer for 'Joyride'









Olivia Colman has once again proved her acting versatility in the first trailer for Joyride, in which she adopts a rather convincing Irish accent.

The brand new trailer for the film from Vertigo Releasing sees Colman star as Joy, a middle-aged woman who gets comically embroiled in an unexpected carjacking by a 12-year-old as she looks after her baby daughter. Fleeing his immoral father, the young boy forms a caring relationship with the mother, creating an unlikely friendship and criminal partnership along the way.

Directed by first-time feature filmmaker Emer Reynolds, who has helmed previous documentary releases, Songs for While I’m Away and The Farthest, the film also stars the likes of Olwen Fouéré, David Pearse, Ruth McCabe and more.

Having grown from the obscurity of British comedy to the heights of Hollywood greatness, Olivia Colman is recognised as one of the most beloved actors of contemporary cinema thanks to her versatile performances on the big and small screen.

Picking up the Oscar for Best Actress in 2019 for her role as Queen Anne in Yorgos Lanthimos’ The Favourite, Colman has since ascended to rank among the finest working actors in the industry.

Take a look at the brand new trailer for her latest movie, Joyride, below.